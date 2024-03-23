Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.05.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.71 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,933,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,362,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 554,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.