Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.850-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Steelcase also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.85-1.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Steelcase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:SCS opened at $12.15 on Friday. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Steelcase by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

