Steem 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.19 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $142.69 million and $6.19 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,258.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.72 or 0.00707645 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00133376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00046559 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00060027 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.03 or 0.00213244 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.52 or 0.00125313 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 458,332,725 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

