Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Shares Down 2.5%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.77. 25,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 78,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.97 target price on shares of Steppe Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. The company has a market cap of C$80.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

