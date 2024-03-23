StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on StepStone Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut StepStone Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.70.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ STEP opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. StepStone Group has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.26.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of ($14.61) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In related news, Director Thomas Keck sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $131,026.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,750 shares in the company, valued at $7,120,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $315,820.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,388,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,989,434.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $131,026.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,084 over the last three months. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

