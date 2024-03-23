Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,867 shares during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure makes up approximately 0.6% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STRL. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $782,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $1,201,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $10,167,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $578,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.03. 321,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $116.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 13,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $1,425,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,658,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 13,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $1,425,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,658,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $432,640.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,061 shares of company stock worth $10,457,298. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
About Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
