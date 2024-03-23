Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,867 shares during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure makes up approximately 0.6% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STRL. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $782,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $1,201,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $10,167,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $578,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.03. 321,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $116.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 13,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $1,425,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,658,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 13,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $1,425,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,658,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $432,640.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,061 shares of company stock worth $10,457,298. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

