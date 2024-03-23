Sterneck Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 357,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OWL traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $18.24. 3,633,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,372,431. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $18.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 560.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OWL

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.