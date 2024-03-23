Sterneck Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,709,000 after buying an additional 1,930,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.82. 16,206,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,420,798. The company has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $61.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average of $48.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

