Sterneck Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,142,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 520.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 48,797 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,614,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 234,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 28,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $543,000.

Shares of DBMF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.44. 213,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

