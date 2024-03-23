Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 332.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,344,000 after buying an additional 8,898,275 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28,694.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,523,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,602,000 after buying an additional 3,511,316 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,681,000 after buying an additional 2,223,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after buying an additional 1,103,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,712.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 668,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.69. 265,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,781. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.73. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $58.56. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

