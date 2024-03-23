Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.5% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,044,000 after purchasing an additional 310,713 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE BABA traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,771,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,856,869. The stock has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.30. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.