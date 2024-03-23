Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076,386 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Enbridge by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Enbridge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,729,000 after purchasing an additional 664,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.9 %

ENB traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. 3,118,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,674. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.