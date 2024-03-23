Sterneck Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for 3.1% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,484,000 after acquiring an additional 677,624 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,620.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 698,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 657,494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 421,130 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,298,000 after purchasing an additional 353,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 305,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LRGF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.72. 79,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,961. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

