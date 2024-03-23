Sterneck Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Star worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Star in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Star by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Star during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Star by 43,700.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Star in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Star alerts:

Star Price Performance

Shares of STHO stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 57,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. Star Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $171.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter. Star had a negative net margin of 159.60% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%.

In other Star news, major shareholder Cowen Inc. bought 15,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $194,334.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 30,253 shares of company stock valued at $366,729 in the last quarter.

About Star

(Free Report)

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.