Sterneck Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 651.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $57,769,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 652.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,234,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,347,000 after buying an additional 1,936,994 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $27,446,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,463,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. 2,214,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,458. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.25 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MODG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $29,994.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $29,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $33,159.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

