Stifel Nicolaus Raises Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $27.50

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $27.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.10.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.94%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,348 shares of company stock worth $1,464,235. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

