Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $820.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $762.96.

ServiceNow stock opened at $774.15 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $427.01 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $766.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $674.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

