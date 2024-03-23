Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SFIX. Wedbush decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.20 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.21.

SFIX stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $295.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37.

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,536.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

