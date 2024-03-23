STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

STMicroelectronics has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years. STMicroelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

NYSE STM opened at $43.30 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.69.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

STM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 448.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 92.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $97,926,000 after purchasing an additional 879,856 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 36.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,005,136 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $129,702,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 140.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,923,000 after purchasing an additional 479,365 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

