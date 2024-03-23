StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance
NASDAQ BKSC opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.57. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.07%.
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
