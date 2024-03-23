StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MNOV opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,508 shares during the period. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

