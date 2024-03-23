StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVFree Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MNOV opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,508 shares during the period. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

