StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.02.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 5.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

