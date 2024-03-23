StockNews.com Downgrades Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.30.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $276.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,178,910,000 after acquiring an additional 165,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,613,646,000 after acquiring an additional 368,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

