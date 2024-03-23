StockNews.com Downgrades Crane (NYSE:CR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of CR opened at $133.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.95. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Crane by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 187.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

