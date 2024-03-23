StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Price Performance

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $67.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. Gaia has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $3.33.

Get Gaia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gaia by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gaia by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.