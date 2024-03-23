StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Price Performance
National Western Life Group stock opened at $490.40 on Tuesday. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $226.19 and a 12-month high of $490.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $484.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.18.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
See Also
