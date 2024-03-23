StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

National Western Life Group stock opened at $490.40 on Tuesday. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $226.19 and a 12-month high of $490.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $484.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.18.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About National Western Life Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

