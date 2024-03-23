StockNews.com Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.75.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $125.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.77. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

