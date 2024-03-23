StockNews.com Lowers Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 117.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

