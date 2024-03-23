StockNews.com Lowers Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMT

Kennametal Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:KMT opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Kennametal

In related news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter worth $517,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 946.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 73,533 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth $62,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth $68,450,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth $161,000.

About Kennametal

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.