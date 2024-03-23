StockNews.com Lowers Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAZ. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00. Lazard has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.56 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. Lazard’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s payout ratio is -206.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,063,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 265.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 791,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 574,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 84.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,019,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 466,301 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

