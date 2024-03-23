StockNews.com Lowers Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Science Applications International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $126.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.20. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

