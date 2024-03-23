StockNews.com Lowers Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.62.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.94. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

