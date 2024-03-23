StockNews.com Upgrades AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.57.

AtriCure Stock Performance

ATRC stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,065.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $60,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,616 shares of company stock valued at $423,212 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

