Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.45. 3,118,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,577,674. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

