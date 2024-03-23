Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.52 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 151.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 41,637 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 14,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.10. 1,821,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,316. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.23. The company has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.