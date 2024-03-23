Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,730 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7,967.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 31,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.50.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $7.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $734.80. 1,794,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,713. The company has a fifty day moving average of $720.35 and a 200 day moving average of $636.81. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $476.75 and a 12 month high of $787.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

