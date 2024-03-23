Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,245,000 after purchasing an additional 453,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,223,000 after buying an additional 61,408 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,278,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,881,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

MMC stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.42. 1,958,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.78 and a 52-week high of $209.20. The company has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.99 and its 200-day moving average is $195.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

