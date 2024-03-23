Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 128,919 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 128,919 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 54,184 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3 %

KMI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. 10,169,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,609,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

