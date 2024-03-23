Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.03. 2,406,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,705. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $79.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

