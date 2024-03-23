Stratis (STRAX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.70 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00002219 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $188.82 million and $5.70 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.33 or 0.05226192 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00083896 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00018304 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00020969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00017719 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

