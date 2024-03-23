Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $6.90

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $6.68. Studio City International shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 453 shares.

Studio City International Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.25 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Studio City International

Studio City International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

(Get Free Report)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. It operates Studio City Casino 250 gaming tables including 15 tables for VIP rolling chip operations, and 552 gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, food and beverage outlets, figure-8 Ferris wheel, a night club and karaoke, a 5,000-seat live performance arena, and approximately 34,400 square meters of complementary retail space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.