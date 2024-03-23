Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.78

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 35269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Sumitomo Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

