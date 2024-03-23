Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases 990 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,442 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of First Community Bankshares worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $613.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.51.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $42.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

