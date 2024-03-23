Summit Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average of $74.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $83.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.