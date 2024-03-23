Summit Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $179.99 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

