Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 29 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,066.35.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,167.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $795.74 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,056.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $983.12.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

