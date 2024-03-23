Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 562 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.11. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $76.73 and a 12 month high of $97.74. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

