Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 945 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RZV. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 5,690.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 535.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RZV opened at $103.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $83.15 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.17.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

