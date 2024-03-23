Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.71.

NYSE SUN opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.28. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Sunoco’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 92.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,387,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,089,000 after purchasing an additional 876,452 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 6,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 565,015 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,081,000 after purchasing an additional 275,875 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $15,396,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $14,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

