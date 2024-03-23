Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHO

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.93 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.